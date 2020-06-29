Tristan Thompson Posts Touching Birthday Tribute To Khloe Kardashian

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Tristan Thompson, NBA participant and little one daddy of Khloe Kardashian, hopped on social media to spend a loving birthday tribute to the fact tv star.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you,” he captioned an graphic of him, Khloe and daughter Correct laying on a trampoline jointly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR