Tristan Thompson Posts Touching Birthday Tribute To Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, NBA participant and little one daddy of Khloe Kardashian, hopped on social media to spend a loving birthday tribute to the fact tv star.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you,” he captioned an graphic of him, Khloe and daughter Correct laying on a trampoline jointly.

“I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️🥳”

Tristan and Khloe break up up following he allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods at a occasion. Reviews say that he is hectic making an attempt to earn her again — and she has absent on digicam confessing that she would like him to father any additional youngsters she may well have in the long term.