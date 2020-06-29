Tokyo Jetz: I have coronavirus!

Rapper Tokyo Jetz has exposed that she analyzed constructive for coronavirus about the weekend.

“So I cooked crabs yesterday and all early morning I imagined ‘they experienced been sitting down, they could eventually be that fantastic! She tweeted.

“I can flavor items deep in my throat but not on my tongue. All working day I was like ‘they never scent that bleach’ … when no just one genuinely does and I are unable to scent anything at all … Thankfully we broke my fever beneath out of 100 but it was 101.three … Intellect you … the n * gga who did my check stated ‘oh, unwell, of course, no … you never require a check.’ ” ongoing.

A several months back, the rapper was canceled on Twitter immediately after creating an inappropriate joke about George Floyd.

In the now viral clip, Jetz is observed enjoying with a buddy who he places in a headlock and warns “I’m leaving George Floyd, your damn ass.”