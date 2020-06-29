Tim Hortons eCamp partners with Kids Help Phone to provide mental health support

Tim Hortons Basis Camps is partnering with Kids Help Phone to provide mental health support to youth campers until finally the stop of 2020.
Contributors in the digital Tims eCamp will be presented a key word that supplies 24/seven obtain to Kids Help Phone’s texting assistance. Campers will be linked to a experienced-volunteer disaster responder for support on any concern.
“This partnership with Kids Help Phone gives our campers a safe and reliable resource that they can count on in times of need,” explained Dave Newnham, the president and government director of the Tim Hortons Basis Camps, in a push launch.
Youth in the method generally have obtain to camper support professionals and nurses who can aid with mental health troubles, but with the change to a digital camp points are diverse this calendar year. The support professionals will nonetheless be offering support, but the partnership with Kids Help Phone makes sure that the campers will have obtain to support 24/seven.
The basis notes that it options on locating a lot more approaches to support youth and their family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Resource: Tim Hortons