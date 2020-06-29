This $28 Breezy Boho Maxi Dress Has 495 5-Star Amazon Reviews

“For me, this is the perfect dress for hot weather, for lounging at the house, watering outside and I am sure it will look adorable in cooler weather with a cardigan or jacket. I am buying my second one now.”

“These dresses allow air flow all over my body keeping me cool and comfortable. They are also beautiful and I have received many compliments. I plan to order many more to take me through the summer. They can be both casual and dressy. Absolutely love them.”

“The fabric is a very lightweight, woven cotton which is nice and breathable for hot summers. The loose swing style of the dress means there is nothing tight or binding anywhere, making them the most comfortable dresses I’ve ever owned.”