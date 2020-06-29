There’s A Fart In The Backstreet Boys Song “The Call”

“dun dun dun, dun dun dun” was a fart.
Inarguable fact: The Backstreet Boys have the very best discography out of any boy band in record.
AJ McClean went on the Backstreet Boys TikTok account and advised the tale about the key stinker.
“When we were making the song ‘The Call,’ we were all in the studio recording our parts.”
“Howie was singing his harmony ‘ha ha ha, ha ha ha’ and ‘blurrrrp.’ Howie literally broke wind. Right in key. Right on the beat. And Max Martin thought it was the funniest thing he ever heard and decided it was too good to press delete.”
“He literally put it in the song, the final mix you have all heard for the last 20 years. It’s mixed in musically as either a bass sound or synth sound. Howie’s gas is a piece of musical genius.”
This TikTok was not the 1st time the Backstreet Boys talked about their minor concealed toot.
“I’m confident there ended up a great deal of drinks eaten back again in the working day. It is just one of people type of issues… All people at that age — specially Nick [Carter] — was consistently passing fuel, just becoming younger 20-yr-previous fellas carrying out dude locker space type of things. And coincidentally, I obtained in the booth, was respiration in actually intensely singing my portion, and I guess some additional air type of arrived out. It manufactured everyone giggle, and Max made the decision to just take that and sample it to change it into the ‘dun dun dun, dun dun dun dun.'”
So, there you have it: The “dun dun dun, dun dun dun” is essentially a heinie hiccup.
