The Soup Returns to E! Wednesday, July 8!

The Soup is again!

The Soup and host Jade Catta-Preta are returning to E! with refreshing episodes beginning Wednesday, July eight at 11 p.m.

Each and every 7 days, Jade will recap the most hilarious pop society and Television times for your enjoyment. The Soup will also be introducing new correspondents and professionals who will report on their favored exhibits and obsessions when it returns following 7 days.

Of system, Jade will also carry on to costume up in costume as some of the most significant names in truth Television (contacting all True Housewives!).

“Let’s get the party started!” Jade claims in the promo over. Test out the online video to relive some of Jade’s funniest Soup times prior to The Soup returns on July eight! Get completely ready to giggle.