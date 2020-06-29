Tekashi 6ix9ine: I have 34 days to finish my house arrest!

Tekashi 6ix9ine jumped on social media to announce that he will be releasing yet another one, and that it can take just more than a thirty day period right up until his house arrest finishes.

“So I have about 34 more days until house arrest ends. About 34 more days and the ankle monitor goes off and the New York king is back on the street. I’ll give you one more music video,” he mentioned.

In spite of the pitfalls in his lifetime, it seems that 6ix9ine programs to return to his trawling types after he returns to the road.

“I have the number 1 record in the world, since house arrest,” mentioned 6ix9ine. “I’ve been shooting all the music videos in my living room. I’ll give you one more music video. Imagine the noise I’ll make when I’m out.”

Tekashi’s house arrest is documented to finish on August two.