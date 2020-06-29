Tekashi 6ix9ine: I have 34 days to finish my house arrest!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tekashi 6ix9ine jumped on social media to announce that he will be releasing yet another one, and that it can take just more than a thirty day period right up until his house arrest finishes.

“So I have about 34 more days until house arrest ends. About 34 more days and the ankle monitor goes off and the New York king is back on the street. I’ll give you one more music video,” he mentioned.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR