Taylor Schilling and Nikki Blonsky Make Use of Pride Month to Come Out

The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ alum confirms her romantic relationship with musical and visible artist Emily Ritz on her Instagram web page, even though the ‘Hairspray’ actress announces her sexuality on TikTok.

Actresses Taylor Schilling and Nikki Blonsky each arrived out even though celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pride on Sunday, June 28.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Taylor verified her romance with musical and visible artist Emily Ritz, by re-submitting a photo from Emily of the pair embracing in the fog on her Instagram web page.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be by your side,” Emily wrote on prime of the graphic, even though tagging Taylor and introducing numerous pink coronary heart emojis.

Taylor Schilling will come out on Pride thirty day period.

It truly is been noted that Taylor and Emily initial satisfied by way of mutual pals, with their friendship turning passionate late previous 12 months.

In the meantime, “Hairspray” star Nikki selected TikTok as her medium to announce her sexuality, sharing a video clip of herself dancing all around her yard to Diana Ross‘ strike tune “I’m Coming Out”.

“Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky and I’m coming out! #pride,” she captioned the video clip.

Nikki, who starred as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 movie variation of “Hairspray”, then extra in the reviews, “It’s incredibly true!!! Thank you so much for the love and support!”