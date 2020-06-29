Taiwan kickstarts domestic tourism after containing coronavirus spread

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Taiwan’s transportation and wellbeing ministers taken out a deal with mask from a sand sculpture at a ceremony in Taipei to kickstart a domestic tourism initiative.

The authorities has allotted $130 million (€115 million) in subsidies to really encourage journey within just the island.

Taiwan has absent for a lot more than two months with no neighborhood transmission, and its an infection amount is a single of the cheapest in the entire world with considerably less than 500 circumstances and just 7 fatalities.

Nonetheless, Chen Shih-Chung, Taiwan’s Minister of Wellness and Welfare explained: “The basics of epidemic prevention, such as wearing face masks, social distancing and hand washing still have to be maintained.”

“Taiwan’s epidemic prevention efforts can withstand any challenges.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR