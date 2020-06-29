Taiwan kickstarts domestic tourism after containing coronavirus spread

Taiwan’s transportation and wellbeing ministers taken out a deal with mask from a sand sculpture at a ceremony in Taipei to kickstart a domestic tourism initiative.

The authorities has allotted $130 million (€115 million) in subsidies to really encourage journey within just the island.

Taiwan has absent for a lot more than two months with no neighborhood transmission, and its an infection amount is a single of the cheapest in the entire world with considerably less than 500 circumstances and just 7 fatalities.

Nonetheless, Chen Shih-Chung, Taiwan’s Minister of Wellness and Welfare explained: “The basics of epidemic prevention, such as wearing face masks, social distancing and hand washing still have to be maintained.”

“Taiwan’s epidemic prevention efforts can withstand any challenges.”