Taapsee Pannu Appalled with her Electricity Bill Amount



At the films, this female will take a stand versus her husband’s disrespect or when she’s assaulted by abundant adult men. And off the digicam way too, this actress is not an individual to continue to be mum and be politically proper but relatively constantly voices her views. We’re chatting about Taapsee Pannu, who has just lately lifted her voice in excess of her significant-priced electrical power monthly bill and questioned the electrical electric power organization.

Taapsee Pannu shared her sights and worries on social media. No speculate when she acquired an electrical power monthly bill of Rs 36,000/ she resolved to share screenshots of the monthly bill and voice her problems. She tweeted stating, ‘“three months of lockdown and I speculate what equipment(s) I have recently utilized or purchased in the condominium only very last thirty day period to have these kinds of an crazy increase in my electrical power monthly bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum.’

She also shared one more monthly bill of her home which is shut for the duration of the lockdown and however has been billed a significant total for a shut home. The actress’ collection of tweets about her electrical power monthly bill garnered a ton of eyeballs, as a number of other netizens way too shared very similar tale and puzzled why they have been billed nearly triple their typical total. Acquire a search at the actress’ tweets.

three months of lockdown and I speculate what equipment(s) I have recently utilized or purchased in the condominium only very last thirty day period to have these kinds of an crazy increase in my electrical power monthly bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what form of Electrical power r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020







Dino Morea and Vir Das way too shared tweets and voiced their worry for their expenses and seems to be like our superstars are undoubtedly stunned with these kinds of form of increase in the expenses. Netizens confirmed excellent assistance to Taapsee Pannu and some ended up even still left astonished for the actress to speak about these kinds of non-starry things on social media. We appreciate this female and her dabangg mind-set!