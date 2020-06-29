Suspect and victim in fatal shooting in Arvada are identified

A suspect and victim in a fatal shooting more than the weekend in Arvada have been identified, as law enforcement explained the two males as cousins with a prolonged-standing dispute.

Isiah Bennett, 24, is becoming held for investigation of initially-diploma murder for the Saturday shooting of 26-calendar year-previous Raymond Jutting, in accordance to law enforcement.

Bennett is becoming held at the Jefferson County Jail, in accordance to a information launch.

Law enforcement stated the suspect and victim are cousins and that they had been “arguing over an apparent long-standing issue.”

The shooting transpired at about four:45 p.m. at 7846 Marshall St., law enforcement stated. When officers arrived, they observed Jutting in the entrance lawn struggling from many gunshot wounds. He was pronounced useless at the scene. Bennett was arrested at the scene.