Survivor Contestants, Viewers Call on CBS to Add More Diversity On Screen and Off

The Bachelor experienced its reckoning, will Survivor adhere to go well with? A new initiative is underway contacting on CBS to enhance portrayals of and develop the inclusion of Black and Indigenous men and women of colour (BIPOC) on the very long-working actuality sequence.

The petition was made by previous Survivor contestants J’Tia Hart and Brice Izyah. Wendell Holland, winner of Survivor: Ghost Island, is also backing the phone to motion, as are a range of other veterans of the display. The petition phone calls for a range of methods for Survivor to consider, which includes casting at minimum 30 p.c of contestants on every single year to be BIPOC, equitable display time and marketing functions for BIPOC, psychological wellbeing source geared to supporting BIPOC forged customers navigate their practical experience on the display, employing far more BIPOC in all sections of manufacturing and zero tolerance coverage towards racism.