Steve Greene and Nikki Limo Respond to Backlash Over Trayvon Martin Joke With Shane Dawson

In one more component of their resurfaced 2014 video clip, the a few YouTube stars have been also ‘talking s**t’ about Martin Luther King, suggesting that he failed to are entitled to to have a ‘day.’

Drama encompassing Shane Dawson right after he was caught building an inappropriate joke in the direction of youthful Willow Smith seems to get fellow YouTube stars Steve Greene and Nikki Limo dragged in. The pair landed in very hot drinking water right after an previous clip of the trio taking part in “Talking S**t Challenge” resurfaced on the web.

The 2014 video clip in issue observed them building a joke more than Trayvon Martin’s loss of life between other items. The recreation necessary them to discuss terrible about the man or woman prepared in the paper that they randomly picked, and Shane received Trayvon, who was shot to loss of life again in 2012 when strolling again by yourself to his dad’s fiancee’s household from a close by comfort keep, in his paper.

“Well, maybe if you weren’t walking around the street and you had a job…,” Shane claimed at the time, including, “It’s a game!” In one more component of the video clip, they have been also “talking s**t” about Martin Luther King, suggesting that he failed to are entitled to to have a “day.”

In reaction to the problematic video clip, folks have been unsurprisingly enraged and slammed Steve and Nikki along with Shane. “to Trayvon Martin, i am so sorry disgusting people made jokes and laughed at your death as if it’s funny. we got you…. and as for Shane Dawson, Steve Greene, and Nikki Limo, come outside, yes we finna jump you,” 1 Twitter consumer wrote. “ALSO nikki limo and steve greene better feel lucky that their careers are already dead bc they deserve to be ended for that,” one more man or woman extra.

“here’s a video of shane dawson and his friends steve greene and nikki limo ‘talking s**t’ about mlk !! they were grown a** adults trying to find any excuse to be racist for ‘content’ or ‘entertainment,’ ” a consumer uncovered them.

Afterwards, Steve and Nicki broke their silence more than the criticism. In their protection, Nicki claimed, “Just to give context, I’m not telling you how to feel about us. I’m not trying to convince you of anything, but I really think that context matters because that’s not the video was video about at all. And it was not what anybody was laughing at, at all.”

“I designed this challenge to be impossible,” Steve discussed. “Back then, everyone did challenge videos. It was supposed to be hard to do.” They also pointed out that the names in the record for the problem provided Jesus, Mom Teresa and John F. Kennedy.

“Whether or not you think that that joke is funny, that the premise is funny, to roast really good people or pure people, that’s totally objective,” Nicki extra. “So, if you saw that video and you were hurt by it, I am so sorry because that was definitely not our intent at all. I would never contribute to that hurt.”

Nonetheless, some lovers have been not glad. “Steve Greene and Nikki Limo’s whack a** ‘apology’. we need to leave these people who were never funny in the first place in 2020 and then bundle them up and put them where all of them belong-the trash,” 1 enthusiast wrote.