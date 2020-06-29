Scientists at the College of KwaZulu-Natal with the ILEX Genehecker. It will support boost the turnaround for Covid-19 testing.

The College of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) states its turnaround for Covid-19 testing has been substantially diminished many thanks to the donation of state-of-the-art instrumentation donated by Reward of the Givers.

The Faculty of Overall health Sciences (CHS) secured the ILEX Genehecker (extremely-rapidly PCR) an “advanced instrument” valued at $10 000 to carry out speedy testing for Covid-19.

A assertion launched by UKZN spokesperson Indu Moodley explained the instrument was donated by the Reward of the Givers pursuing a ask for designed by UKZN scientists, Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Dr Veron Ramsuran and Dr Lorna Madurai.

She explained it was handed about to UKZN, on Thursday, 25 June and was put at UKZN’s Microbiology Laboratory at Howard campus, a laboratory facility at this time applied for testing for Covid-19.

Chuturgoon, who is the performing Dean of Study in CHS and a guide researcher at UKZN, explained the donation would help the college rapidly-monitor Covid-19 outcomes.

“This generous donation will greatly enhance our existing capacity to provide rapid results on Covid-19 tests for both our staff and students. At the same by extending our testing facility to external stakeholders we are able to generate much needed third-stream income for the university.”

Chuturgoon explained the generosity of the Reward of the Givers and its head Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, arrived at a when UKZN and other “universities across the world grapple to contribute to the alleviation of this pandemic”.

6-hour turnaround

Chuturgoon explained the Ilex equipment provides a turnaround of 6 hours as in comparison to the normal -hour turnaround working with current equipment.

One more guide researcher, Dr Veron Ramsuran explained they ended up “very excited to have access to this advanced technology”.

“It will have a huge impact especially with regard to speedy turnaround times particularly for high risk situations.”

Dr Lungi Kwitshana, yet another researcher, agreed: “The instrument would also contribute and enhance the excellent research endeavours within the college.”

Commenting on the donation, Sooliman explained they settled to donate to UKZN since the establishment was “continuously raising the bar for others to emulate”.

“Gift of the Givers Covid-19 samples are tested at this very same UKZN facility. The professionalism, expertise, research ethic, humility and sincere dedication to humanity is unmistakable. Supporting such an institution with an ILEX PCR testing machine, to be honest, is just not enough. Prof Chuturgoon and his team of stalwarts do incredible justice to a great institution.”