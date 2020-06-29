Shawn Johnson Recalls Road to Recovery After Eating Disorder, Pill “Overdosing” and Miscarriage

As Shawn Johnson explained, “I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”

The famed gymnast and Olympic gold medalist was referring to her journey to restoration right after battling with perfection and the toll it took on her—a journey she revisited in depth in a new online video posted to her YouTube account titled, “body image issues: 110lbs to pregnant.”

In the online video, Johnson commenced by detailing that she limited her eating plan to about 700 energy each day even though competing for the 2008 Olympics, would go out throughout exercise, experienced no power and was not able to have a period of time.

“One of the things that was I guess a sacrifice and a cost of the sport was my perfectionism,” she explained, noting that she experienced taken that perfectionism far too significantly.

When the Olympics have been above, Johnson, who went on to contend on Dancing With the Stars, gained body weight as a outcome of not coaching as she experienced been throughout the game titles and imagined the achieve was “the worst thing in the entire world.” As a outcome, she commenced getting body weight reduction supplements and Adderall and undertaking what she could to get rid of body weight and search how she did at the Olympics. Johnson mentioned in the online video that she recognized she experienced an concern with self-impression and that if she could not preserve perfection, she would go to “any and all costs to achieve it.”

“In my mind, everybody praised me for what I did at the Olympics. They praised who I was as a human being when I was there,” she spelled out. “In my mind, if I could look like that, not necessarily compete or do gymnastics, but if I could be that person again, then the world would say that I was enough and I was accepted, which didn’t make any sense.”