Shafer Man Arrested For Assaulting Store Clerk And Customer, Ramming Squad Car

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Chisago County Sheriff’s office environment states a 47-yr-previous male was arrested following assaulting two individuals inside of of a ease keep in Shafer Monday early morning.

Deputies ended up notified just prior to 10 a.m. that a “white man with a beard and a ponytail was assaulting the clerk inside of the store as well as the person who called in about the incident.”

Witnesses mentioned following the suspect remaining the keep, he fired a handgun and experienced smashed a windshield with the handgun. As a patron was contacting 911, the keep clerk experienced pressed a maintain-up alarm and deputies responded to the place.

On arrival, deputies learned that the suspect experienced fled the scene. Witnesses relayed the suspect’s license plate to authorities, which registered to a nearby male from Shafer.

Deputies quickly encountered the suspect in the vicinity of his home on Quinlan Lane, with the suspect accelerating and ramming into an occupied squad automobile. A few deputies fired their assistance weapons throughout the face.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a nearby clinic following sustaining small accidents brought about by the motor vehicle crash. He has been introduced from the clinic and booked into the Chisago County Jail. He is predicted to be billed with next-diploma assault.