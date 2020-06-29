SF Supe Introduces Anti-Corruption Legislation In Wake Of Public Works Corruption Scandal – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) – In the wake of the launch of a preliminary report into the latest general public corruption scandal in San Francisco, Supervisor Matt Haney introduced he will introduce an anti-corruption legislative deal that aims to shut loopholes that have been employed by the included town officers.

On Monday, San Francisco Town Lawyer Dennis Herrera and Town Controller Ben Rosenfield produced a preliminary evaluation report on contracts with the city’s Division of Public Works, recommending methods the company can enhance transparency and fortify oversight and accountability.

The evaluation observed methods and polices relevant to the city’s contracting method could be strengthened to minimize fraud and abuse.

In accordance to Haney, his legislative deal will occur in a collection of ordinances that addresses loopholes in the contracting method.

“The Controller’s analysis makes it clear that we need sweeping structural reform in City Hall. We’ve let years of corruption waste taxpayer dollars,” Haney mentioned in a assertion. “City bureaucrats have awarded thousands and thousands of pounds in contracts to their good friends with no oversight.

“And in too many cases they’ve gotten kickbacks for themselves under the table. The casual, blatant corruption in our city government goes far beyond Director (Mohammed) Nuru. We have to root out the bad actors and change the laws that allow pay-to-play politics,” he mentioned.

Haney’s deal will tackle a self-oversight loophole that authorized the Public Works Division to oversee by itself devoid of exterior deal acceptance insider contracting that lets the DPW director and other town office heads to hand-choose contractors with no official method and donation shakedowns that authorized the DPW director to tension companies looking for contracts to donate to chosen nonprofits and town departments.

The deal will also tackle a reward exemption that lets office heads and other town officers to settle for presents from individuals looking for contracts and grant miscategorization that lets contracts to be classified as grants in get to prevent regular deal procedures or approvals.

Due to the fact the allegations of corruption initial broke before this calendar year with the arrest of previous Public Works Director Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis, Haney has been vocal towards the absence of oversight in DPW, which he states resulted in unkempt streets in his district.

“My district right now has inadequate services, poor response times and a total lack of accountability. The brutal reality is that the corruption in these departments is directly connected to the fact that anyone walking downtown is being forced to step in feces and trash. This has to end,” he mentioned.

The preliminary report will come as 6 individuals have now been billed in federal court docket in link with misconduct and a collection of alleged dollars laundering strategies, such as Nuru, Bovis, previous Mayor’s Business office of Community Companies Director Sandra Zuniga, and contractors Walter Wong, Balmore Hernandez and Florence Kong.

On Thursday, Haney and Supervisor Gordon Mar will direct a listening to on the preliminary report and its tips at the supervisors’ Federal government Audit and Oversight Committee.

