sebi: Sebi invites bids to create ‘data lake’ with analytical capabilities – Latest News

To avert malpractice in the money marketplaces, Sebi has invited bids from shortlisted firms to create a ‘data lake’ answer that can manage huge quantity of knowledge from many resources. In excess of the previous several several years, the regulator has been betting huge on technological innovation to handle and manage problems arising out of technological developments in the marketplaces.

Facts lake is a method that outlets huge quantity of knowledge in its indigenous variety at any scale.

To present ‘data lake’ answer, the marketplaces regulator experienced issued a detect in Could, 2019 – inviting expression of curiosity (EoI) from the fascinated functions.

The regulator in September past calendar year experienced shortlisted 7 firms — Infosys, Wipro, Accenture Options, Capgemini Engineering Companies India, Hewlett Packard Enterprises (India), EIT Companies India, Infosys, Wipro and Larsen & Toubro Infotech — “for further process”.

In a detect issued on Friday, the regulator has invited tenders from shortlisted bidders for style and design, progress, implementation and upkeep of knowledge lake and analytics system at Sebi. They have been requested to post their proposals by July 28.

It, additional, mentioned responses will be entertained only from the shortlisted bidders.

“Responses and bids from bidders other than the shortlisted ones will not be opened and will summarily be rejected,” it additional.

The money marketplaces watchdog options to leverage synthetic intelligence, equipment studying and deep studying to handle crucial problems for knowledge analytics impacted by the processing of huge quantity of knowledge, possibly structured or unstructured.

As component of this venture, the bidder is predicted to construct a knowledge lake with analytical capabilities.

The knowledge lake will consist of substantial quantity of structured (buy, trade knowledge amid other individuals), unstructured (once-a-year reviews and Sebi orders) and semi-structured knowledge (XML — a markup language created to shop and transportation knowledge). It encodes files in a way that is each human and equipment-readable.



As the investing volumes are developing at an astronomical price, a will need is felt to construct a knowledge lake which can manage structured, semi-structured and unstructured knowledge from many resources.

In January, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi experienced mentioned that the regulator is attaining capabilities to keep track of and analyse social media posts to retain a tab on attainable current market manipulations.

Additional, he mentioned new strategy consists of generating a ‘data lake’ venture to increase analytical capabilities.

“Catching malpractices in the current market employing the regular applications that analyse only structured knowledge of price tag and quantity is ever more receiving challenging.

“We want to acquire technology and unstructure data analysis because the structured data analysis is not helping much, manipulators use all sort of things,” Tyagi experienced mentioned.