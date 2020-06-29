San Quentin COVID-19 Outbreak Reaches 1,100 Confirm Cases Among Inmates And Staff – San Francisco

SAN QUENTIN ( SF) — An out of management COVID-19 outbreak at San Quentin Condition Jail grew to one,100 verified circumstances among the inmates and workers customers Monday with very seriously unwell convicts staying transferred to ICU models throughout the San Francisco Bay Spot.

In accordance to the California Section of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s world-wide-web web site, there had been one,011 lively circumstances Monday early morning among the the three,776 inmates housed at the facility.

Of individuals circumstances, 968 have been verified more than the final 14 times. None of the contaminated inmates have recovered from the virus. Among the workers, jail officers mentioned 89 have been verified as staying contaminated with 6 recovering plenty of to return to perform.

So considerably, at the very least 25 inmates had been staying addressed at Bay Spot hospitals below weighty protection, which include Marin Common, Seton Clinical Heart and Saint Francis Healthcare facility in San Francisco.

A prisoners’ legal rights team hosted a digital weekend city corridor with local community customers to deal with their considerations. Among individuals who participated was a existing San Quentin inmate.

“The longer this pandemic stays in any form in our state, the longer and farther along we are to getting back to any sense of normalcy in our lives,” mentioned San Quentin inmate Adamu Chan.

Jail officers experienced hoped to transfer dozens of inmates out to San Quentin to a condition jail in Delano in Kern County on Monday but individuals programs had been shelved immediately after two inmates slated for transfer examined constructive for the virus.

In was a very similar transfer that induced the San Quentin outbreak. Community overall health officers level to a transfer of much more than 120 inmates from Chino to San Quentin in late Might as the most likely resource of the virus.

On Friday, Marin County — the place San Quentin is positioned — rolled again programs for even more easing of community COVID-19 limitations on Monday since circumstances among the community people had been on the increase and the outbreak at the jail.

“We planned to take a big step forward on Monday, but instead we are taking a smaller step,” mentioned Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s overall health director, in a video clip posted Friday evening. “Indoor restaurants, hair salons are still on deck for Monday, but gyms, personal services, hotels and short term rentals will be paused for now. Here’s why we are tapping the breaks. Yesterday, 54 new COVID-19 cases were reported (in Marin County) which is the single largest number on any day so far. In addition there are 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Marin and five in intensive care.”

Willis also cited the San Quentin outbreak.

“Compounding the problem is an outbreak at San Quentin Prison,” he mentioned. “While this is a sequestered and distinct population of almost 4,000 inmates and 1,000 staff — it’s still part of our county. San Quentin is experiencing the largest prison outbreak of COVID-19 in the state with nearly 600 cases among inmates and 75 among staff in just over 2 weeks. This has stressed local hospital capacity because at least 25 inmates have required hospitalization within the region.”

“These are not easy decisions,” Willis ongoing of programs to gradual reopenings. “Taken together, the spikes in cases statewide, regionally and in our own community, increased hospitalization and ICU stays and large prison outbreak that is still uncontrolled within our borders — We need to take a more caution approach.”