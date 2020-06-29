Samsung’s rumored $900 Galaxy Fold 'Lite' may not arrive this year

The telephone was formerly rumored to be released in July this year.

Samsung has reportedly delayed the start of the Galaxy Fold Lite to 2021.

The foldable telephone is tipped to be priced close to $900.

It is anticipated to be driven by a Snapdragon 865 chipset.

It was rumored final thirty day period that Samsung would be launching a fairly inexpensive foldable telephone later on this year with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a smaller sized outer display screen than the Galaxy Fold. As for each a new report out of Korea, even so, the Galaxy Fold “Lite” has been delayed to 2021 (by way of SamMobile).

The report states the Galaxy Fold “Lite” was anticipated to debut along with the Galaxy Take note 20 collection and the Galaxy Fold successor at Samsung’s Unpacked occasion in August. Even so, Samsung is now stated to have determined to postpone the foldable phone’s start to subsequent year.

When it eventually goes on sale subsequent year, it will seemingly be priced close to KRW one million ($900). If the info is precise, Samsung’s most inexpensive foldable telephone will nonetheless price practically as substantially as a standard flagship telephone. Whilst the report has not uncovered the specific cause driving the hold off, Samsung may perhaps have determined to postpone the start of the Galaxy Fold Lite thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As stated previously, the Galaxy Fold Lite is rumored to element Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset. To hold the selling price down, even so, the foldable telephone is not likely to arrive with 5G assist. Whilst the relaxation of the phone’s characteristics and specs continue to be a secret at this position, it is tipped to arrive with a smaller sized outer display screen and a couple of other downgrades as opposed to the initial Galaxy Fold.

