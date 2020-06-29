Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

WENN/Avalon

The ‘American Idol’ host has been caught on digital camera soaking up the sunshine accompanied by a female, who bears a hanging resemblance to his chef ex, in the course of a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

–

Ryan Seacrest is back again on the solitary current market. A lot more than one particular thirty day period soon after wishing Shayna Taylor a “happy third anniversary” in the course of an episode of “Stay With Kelly and Ryan”, the daytime Tv set host went community with the information that he and his on-and-off girlfriend have when once more known as it quits.

In a assertion to the push, a agent for the 45-yr-aged observed that the previous pair “decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago.” His rep even more included, “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

The break up affirmation arrived soon after Each day Mail produced a sequence of pictures that observed the “American Idol” host getting joined by a secret blonde in the course of his June getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Most of the photographs exhibited the two soaking up the sunshine on a sunshine lounger in a vacation resort. 1 in certain captured them keeping arms.

E! Information claimed that Seacrest took personal jet together with authentic estate mogul Mike Meldman and a team of buddies to capture up on some relaxation in Cabo San Lucas. As for his time there, an within resource informed the publication, “He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa.”

Describing Seacrest’s getaway as a “romantic” one particular, the insider went on to spill, “Ryan looked relaxed and was able to just sit and chat. He didn’t have his phone or computer around and was very attentive and always having deep conversations with his new girl.” The resource included that the pair afterwards remaining Cabo San Lucas jointly.

Seacrest was initially joined romantically to Taylor in March 2013. They went individual strategies in late 2014, but reconciled in 2016. A few several years afterwards, the pair broke up in February, and bought back again jointly by September.

In Could 2020, Seacrest touched on their romantic relationship in the course of an episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan”. At the time, he declared, “I just want to say happy third anniversary to Shayna. It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is No. 3 of being together.”