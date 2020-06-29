Home Entertainment Ryan Seacrest Announces Breakup From Shayna Taylor as He Vacations With Mystery...

Ryan Seacrest Announces Breakup From Shayna Taylor as He Vacations With Mystery Woman

Bradley Lamb
Ryan Seacrest is re-signing up for the ranks of Hollywood’s most suitable bachelors. 

A rep for the daytime Tv set host verified his break up from chef Shayna Taylor on Monday, telling E! Information in a assertion, “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.” 

Information of Ryan, 45, and 28-yr-aged Shayna’s choice to element approaches broke as The Each day Mail released pictures of the star vacationing with a thriller lady in Mexico. 

In the meantime, a supply explained to E! Information that Ryan, actual estate mogul Mike Meldman and a team of close friends flew to Cabo San Lucas by using non-public jet very last weekend for some relaxation and leisure in the solar. “He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa,” the insider shared.

