Ryan Seacrest Announces Breakup From Shayna Taylor as He Vacations With Mystery Woman

Ryan Seacrest is re-signing up for the ranks of Hollywood’s most suitable bachelors.

A rep for the daytime Tv set host verified his break up from chef Shayna Taylor on Monday, telling E! Information in a assertion, “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Information of Ryan, 45, and 28-yr-aged Shayna’s choice to element approaches broke as The Each day Mail released pictures of the star vacationing with a thriller lady in Mexico.

In the meantime, a supply explained to E! Information that Ryan, actual estate mogul Mike Meldman and a team of close friends flew to Cabo San Lucas by using non-public jet very last weekend for some relaxation and leisure in the solar. “He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa,” the insider shared.