Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

WENN

The 33-calendar year-aged sock designer, who experienced been being below the radar for several years, can make his social media comeback right after attending his sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday get together.

– Rob Kardashian has seemingly regained his self-assurance right after several years of being out of the highlight. The young brother of the Kardashian sisters, who is notoriously far more personal than his siblings, has created his social media comeback right after attending his sister Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday get together.

On Sunday, June 28, the previous “Maintaining Up with the Kardashians” star shared uncommon pics of himself to expose his big body weight decline. In 1 the images posted on his Instagram webpage, the 33-calendar year-aged posed with his sister Kourtney Kardashian, who seemed very easily stylish in a minor black gown. “Sweet 16 woo,” so he captioned the snap.

In an additional publish, he shared an impression of him standing together with Khloe’s ex and newborn daddy Tristan Thompson as properly as a family members pal. “Woo back baby,” he proclaimed in the caption. The sock designer, who wore an all-black outfit, appeared to rock extended hair which was partly hid with his blue cap.

He was also pictured chatting with Kourtney’s ex-associate Scott Disick at the get together, with each and every of them keeping a consume. “Appreciate it,” he wrote together with the snap.

Khloe’s 36th birthday bash more than the weekend marked Rob’s initial community look in several years as he usually opted to exclude himself from family members occasions. His supporters and followers gladly celebrated his social media comeback, with 1 exclaiming, “YESSSS rob !!”

“we missed youu,” an additional remarked, whilst a 3rd individual praised his look, “You’re looking great.” A lot of other people remaining gushing remarks, which examine, “Rob damn hottie you be looking fine AF,” “So handsome rob,” and “Damn Rob FINNNEEE.”

In the meantime, in a tribute to his sister Khloe, Rob posted a throwback picture from their childhood. “Happy Birthday Khlo-moneyyyy!! Woohoo ! I LOVE YOU best friend! TONIGHT WE DRINK AS KINGS‼️ (inside joke),” he wrote in the caption. Khloe replied in the remarks, “Bobby!!!!!!! I love you!!! My best friend for life!!!!!!! Cheers my brother!”