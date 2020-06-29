Rob Kardashian Is “Happier Than Ever”: Behind the Scenes of His Wellness and Parenting

In the latest terms of Rob Kardashian, “Woo back baby.”

Certainly, as evidenced by pics posted to his formal Instagram account from about the weekend, the generally personal Kardashian brother experienced stepped back again into the highlight in honor of his sister Khloe Kardashian‘s shock 36th birthday get together on Saturday.

Aspiration Kardashian‘s well known father smiled in photographs shared to social media, which captured him with his effectively-regarded sisters, as effectively as Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick.

It failed to just take lengthy for the uncommon Rob sighting to get the consideration of the Web as enthusiasts gushed about unexpectedly receiving to see him.

The compliments also poured in about Kardashian’s visual appeal with several commenting that he equally seemed great and satisfied.

In accordance to a supply, the star is happier “than ever” as he focuses on his daughter and his wellness.