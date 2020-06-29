Richard Sherman: ‘Disgusting’ that Cam Newton will make so little at New England Patriots

Richard Sherman has labeled Cam Newton’s claimed agreement with the Patriots “disgusting,” as the 2015 NFL MVP is established to generate a optimum of only $seven.five million in 2020.

Experiences on Sunday claimed previous Panthers quarterback had agreed to conditions on a 1-12 months, incentive-laden agreement with New England, a go the cost-free agent appeared to affirm when he wrote “‘#letsgoPats” in a information on his social media channels.

Prior to his MVP marketing campaign in 2015, Newton signed a 5-12 months extension worthy of $103.eight million with $60 million in ensures, but his offer with New England could conclusion up paying him the veteran minimal of $one.05 million.

Newton, 31, has battled accidents in new seasons, but Sherman is furious that a 3-time Professional Bowler with an MVP marketing campaign on his resume is currently being compensated so little.

Quoting a put up about Newton’s offer with New England, the 49ers cornerback wrote on Twitter, “How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) Just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting.”

Newton performed in only fifty percent of Carolina’s 32 normal-period game titles more than the previous two seasons because of to shoulder and foot accidents.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson earns an common of $35 million per 12 months, the most at the placement. Even $seven.five million would nonetheless only put Newton in the location of players on their rookie bargains, like the Jets’ Sam Darnold and the Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky.

Taysom Hill will generate far more than $9 million in whole income from New Orleans in 2020 even even though Drew Brees is the Saints’ starter at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett, envisioned to be Philip Rivers’ backup with the Colts, is established to deliver residence almost $16 million.