RHONY Stars Change Their Taglines Mid-Season in a Bravo First!

A Actual Housewives 1st!

The Actual Housewives of New York Town stars just debuted model new taglines midway by means of the 12th time in a transform-up never performed just before by Bravo. The hilarious new taglines are certainly a very little additional tongue-in-cheek than the originals, which E! Information completely unveiled back again in March just before the time 12 premiere.

“Like a mint in my mouth, I can be a bit fresh,” Dorinda Medley states in the clip underneath.

“I’m no one’s arm candy, I’m the whole bowl of sugar,” Sonja Morgan states.

Ramona Singer stays correct to her self-enjoy philosophy, incorporating, “So what if I’m self-involved, who else should I be involved with?”