Retired Long Beach Police Sergeant Under Investigation For Threats Against Journalist Shaun King Accidentally Discharges Gun At Gas Station

Lengthy Seashore (CBSLA) — A retired Long Beach law enforcement sergeant who was not too long ago named as becoming among the the previous officers investigated for threats versus journalist Shaun King unintentionally discharged a firearm at a gasoline station.

Officers had been identified as to a gasoline station in the 3000 block of Bellflower Boulevard at about seven:30 p.m. Friday on the report of an accidental discharge of a firearm and located 54-yr-outdated Jeffrey Garcia with a “lower extremity” damage. Garcia was taken to a medical center to be addressed for the non-existence-threatening damage.

No just one else was hurt, and a handgun was located at the scene and booked into proof.

Garcia experienced been named just the working day ahead of as just one of 3 previous Long Beach law enforcement officers becoming investigated for alleged threats versus King. Long Beach law enforcement say Friday’s taking pictures is not thought to be relevant to that investigation.

The section acknowledged that it does not usually launch this kind of comprehensive facts for an accidental discharge of a firearm, but that it did so in this occasion in an work to be clear.

Any individual with facts about this incident can get in touch with Long Beach police’s murder element at (562) 570-7244.