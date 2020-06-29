Privacy watchdogs launch investigation into Tim Hortons’ mobile app

The Privacy Commissioner of Canada and a few other provincial commissioners are launching an investigation into Tim Hortons’ mobile app.
This probe arrives following an short article from the Monetary Submit exposed that the espresso chain’s app logs thorough area info of its people.
Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien, together with the privateness commissioners of Quebec, B.C. and Alberta, will examine no matter whether Tim Hortons is in compliance with the Personalized Data Security and Digital Paperwork Act (PIPEDA).
“The OPC will look at whether the organization is obtaining meaningful consent from app users to collect and use their geolocation data for purposes which could include the amassing and use of detailed user profiles, and whether that collection and use of the data is appropriate in the circumstances,” they take note.
Additional, the workplace of the commissioner notes that it considers this to be an problem of “great importance to Canadians given the privacy issues it raises.”
It outlines that geolocation info can be quite delicate as it can expose data about the behaviors and pursuits of men and women. This consists of health-related visits or areas that individuals on a regular basis regular.
The commissioner’s workplace notes that this is an lively investigation, and that it will not offer any extra specifics at this time.
Supply: Office environment of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada