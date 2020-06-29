President Trump Says Detroit Is Like ‘Living In Hell’, Gov. Whitmer Responds  – Detroit

( DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took to Twitter past 7 days in reaction to a new remark from President Donald Trump on the town of Detroit and other metropolitan areas.

Trump was on Fox Information speaking about liberal metropolitan areas in disaster and stated metropolitan areas like Detroit, Oakland, Baltimore and Chicago are like “living in hell.”

“We have cities that are worse and some are far worse. Take a look at Detroit. Take a look at what’s happening in Oakland. Take a look at what’s happening in Baltimore, and everyone gets upset with me when I say it. They say, ‘Oh is that a racist statement.’ It’s not a racist statement. Frankly, Black people come up to me saying, ‘Thank you, thank you sir for saying it.’ They want to help. These cities, it’s like living in hell,” stated Trump.

Detroit, Oakland, Baltimore and Chicago, “it’s like living in hell.” pic.twitter.com/4LDbEijykV — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) June 26, 2020

Whitmer responded positively to the President’s reviews Tweeting, “Michiganders know better, but let’s share for those who don’t call our state home — what do you love about Detroit?”

Michiganders know greater, but let us share for individuals who do not phone our condition household — what do you really like about Detroit? https://t.co/SzQcScFhm3 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 26, 2020

As of Monday, Whitmer’s tweet experienced above 10,000 reviews, seven,000 retweets and above 21,000 “hearts.”

In this article are some responses:

Something that you want to do IN THE Globe, you can do in Detroit. Prospect life below. I also really like that we do not treatment that persons who do not know us lie about us. We know who we [email protected] — Rochelle Riley (@rochelleriley) June 26, 2020

Detroit is my household! Born and elevated! Some of the kindest persons that I’ll at any time know invested in me there, so that I could do the exact same with generations below and nevertheless to appear. For every typical, the President speaks on some thing he is aware of absolutely nothing about. — John Giovoni ❄️ (@_OneofaKindGuy) June 26, 2020

This town is lovely calendar year-spherical. pic.twitter.com/JVB492RTUk — Idrees Mutahr (@Imutahr) June 26, 2020

Every little thing. pic.twitter.com/Rv6hBNa11e — Kanzoni Asabigi 🇬🇭 (@KanzoniAsabigi) June 27, 2020

© 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Legal rights Reserved. This product could not be posted, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Relevant