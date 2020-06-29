President Trump Says Detroit Is Like ‘Living In Hell’, Gov. Whitmer Responds  – Detroit

( DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took to Twitter past 7 days in reaction to a new remark from President Donald Trump on the town of Detroit and other metropolitan areas.

Trump was on Fox Information speaking about liberal metropolitan areas in disaster and stated metropolitan areas like Detroit, Oakland, Baltimore and Chicago are like “living in hell.”

“We have cities that are worse and some are far worse. Take a look at Detroit. Take a look at what’s happening in Oakland. Take a look at what’s happening in Baltimore, and everyone gets upset with me when I say it. They say, ‘Oh is that a racist statement.’ It’s not a racist statement. Frankly, Black people come up to me saying, ‘Thank you, thank you sir for saying it.’ They want to help. These cities, it’s like living in hell,” stated Trump.

Whitmer responded positively to the President’s reviews Tweeting, “Michiganders know better, but let’s share for those who don’t call our state home — what do you love about Detroit?”

As of Monday, Whitmer’s tweet experienced above 10,000 reviews, seven,000 retweets and above 21,000 “hearts.”

In this article are some responses:

