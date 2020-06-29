President Trump receives a backlash after retweeting the racist ‘white power’ video!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

President Donald Trump caught fireplace above the weekend after he retweeted a movie of Trumpers yelling “white power” at Black Life Make any difference protesters.

The confrontation took spot involving white citizens of a Florida retirement group. A protester yells “Where’s your white hood?” and in reaction, a guy in the golfing cart raises his fist in the air and claims “White power!” two times.

