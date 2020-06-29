President Trump receives a backlash after retweeting the racist ‘white power’ video!

President Donald Trump caught fireplace above the weekend after he retweeted a movie of Trumpers yelling “white power” at Black Life Make any difference protesters.

The confrontation took spot involving white citizens of a Florida retirement group. A protester yells “Where’s your white hood?” and in reaction, a guy in the golfing cart raises his fist in the air and claims “White power!” two times.

“Thanks to the great people at The Villages,” Trump tweeted. “The radical left does nothing Democrats will fall in the fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!”

He shortly deleted the tweet. The White Household introduced a assertion declaring that Trump did not listen to the text “white power,” irrespective of the guy shouting them two times in the movie.

In a assertion, Judd Deere, White Household deputy push secretary, stated: “President Trump is a great admirer of The Villages. He did not hear the only statement made in the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters. ” “

He did not present an apology. Even the other Democrats have condemned the racist movie retweeting.