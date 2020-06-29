Home Local News Pomona Police Officer Shoots, Injures Man Who Allegedly Opened Fire Following Traffic...

Pomona Police Officer Shoots, Injures Man Who Allegedly Opened Fire Following Traffic Stop In Montclair – Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) ⁠— Police shot an wounded a male suspected of murder who allegedly started firing at officers soon after getting pulled about in Montclair Monday afternoon.

In accordance to the Pomona Police Office, officers had been aiding one more company when they created a website traffic quit on a driver suspected of murder at about three:37 p.m. in the place of Monte Vista Avenue and the 10 Freeway.

Police stated the male exited his car or truck and started capturing at the officers when an officer returned hearth, putting the male who was taken to the clinic in unfamiliar situation. No officers had been wounded.

Montclair Police Office was stated to be investigating the capturing.

RELATED ARTICLES

©