Police Warn Of Recent ‘Car Prowlers,’ Garage Invasions In St. Joseph Area

MINNEAPOLIS () — Police are investigating a number of modern studies of “car prowlers” and garage invasions in the St. Joseph spot.

Above the previous 10 times, the St. Joseph Police Office have responded to a 50 % dozen residences in which autos in driveways or in garages have been rummaged by means of. Police say that in all instances, the autos and garages have been unlocked.

Authorities are encouraging the community to lock exterior doorways and home windows when they are not at property. Inhabitants are also inspired to take away valuables and garage doorway openers from simple check out. Police say to also make certain to lock autos and near garage doorways at evening.

The St. Joseph Police Office is inquiring that if any individual has more facts or noticed nearly anything suspicious in this spot, to phone 320-363-8250.