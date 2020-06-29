Police: Man Arrested For Aggravated Robbery, Hitting Victim With Handgun

MINNEAPOLIS () — Officers in St. Cloud say a 22-calendar year-outdated person was arrested above the weekend for a theft before this thirty day period wherever he strike the sufferer with a handgun.

The St. Cloud Law enforcement Division states the person was arrested early Sunday early morning at a household on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue South. It took the officers executing the lookup warrant various several hours to uncover the person, as he was hiding in the attic.

In accordance to law enforcement, the person was desired in link with a June 20 theft wherever he and one more 26-calendar year-outdated person compelled their way into an condominium on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast.

Within, the 22-calendar year-outdated person allegedly strike a 51-calendar year-outdated person with a handgun and robbed him. The sufferer experienced been going to the condominium. Law enforcement say that theft was not random.

The 22-calendar year-outdated person is presently in the Benton County Jail, awaiting official fees. The 26-calendar year-outdated person associated in the crack-in was arrested on Friday and also in jail.