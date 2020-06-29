Pelosi Leads Bipartisan Congress Members Demanding Answers From Trump On Russia Taliban Bounties – San Francisco

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A bipartisan team of congressional leaders is demanding the Trump administration make clear what it realized about studies U.S. intelligence concluded Russia presented bounties to Taliban fighters to destroy U.S. troops.

The White Residence briefed a team of Residence Republican lawmakers on the subject on Monday, whilst Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday and Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer referred to as on Director of Countrywide Intelligence John Ratcliffe and CIA Director Gina Haspel to give all-member briefings to Congress on the intelligence. And a number of essential Senate Republicans stated they are searching for much more info from the Trump administration, as well.

“Congress and the country need answers now,” wrote Pelosi, a Democrat from San Francisco. “Congress needs to know what the intelligence community knows about this significant threat to American troops and our allies and what options are available to hold Russia accountable. The Administration’s disturbing silence and inaction endanger the lives of our troops and our coalition partners.”

The swift reaction underscored the congressional force for info about the US intelligence — and swirling inquiries above no matter whether President Donald Trump was briefed about it, which Trump has denied. Pelosi — a member of the “Gang of Eight,” the congressional leaders who are briefed on delicate intelligence issues — stated Sunday she was not explained to about the bounties presented to the Taliban. The Residence and Senate Intelligence Committees declined to remark.

“It seems clear that the intelligence is real. The question is whether the president was briefed,” Pelosi explained to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday. “If he was not briefed, why would he not be briefed? Were they afraid to approach him on the subject of Russia?”

This weekend, the New York Moments, CNN and other information stores described Russian intelligence officers presented dollars to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as benefits if they killed U.S. or United kingdom troops there. Whilst it is unclear no matter whether Trump was conscious, there have been current conversations at substantial amounts involving the US and the United kingdom to share the intelligence, two resources acquainted with the conversations explained to CNN.

White Residence push secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated Monday there was “no consensus within the intelligence community” about no matter whether Russia presented to pay out bounties to the Taliban for killing American troops in Afghanistan.

McEnany stated there was “dissent” inside of the intelligence local community about the intelligence. “Intelligence is verified before it reaches the President,” she stated for the duration of a briefing at the White Residence.

Pressed no matter whether the info was involved in the presidential every day briefing — the composed doc that consists of the intelligence community’s much more essential and urgent info — McEnany stated only Trump “was not personally briefed.”

On Sunday, Trump explained the reporting as “possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax.”

“Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP,” Trump tweeted Sunday night. “Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!!”

Residence Republicans briefed on Monday

Some GOP lawmakers obtained a briefing Monday on the intelligence from Ratcliffe, countrywide protection adviser Robert O’Brien and main of employees Mark Meadows, a supply acquainted with the subject explained to CNN. The lawmakers involved Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Mac Thornberry of Texas, Mike McCaul of Texas, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jim Banking institutions of Indiana, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Elise Stefanik of New York and Chris Stewart of Utah.

Following the briefing, McCaul and Kinzinger stated in a assertion that a assessment is ongoing to evaluate the precision of the media studies. “If the intelligence review process verifies the reports, we strongly encourage the Administration to take swift and serious action to hold the Putin regime accountable,” they stated.

Kinzinger explained to reporters that he considered it was precise that the intelligence “shouldn’t have risen” to Trump’s degree since there was conflicting intelligence. “But the administration went forward with additional force protection maneuvers to protect our troops in case they found out and advised other troops in the region,” Kinzinger stated.

Banking institutions accused the New York Moments of employing “unconfirmed intel in an ONGOING investigation into targeted killing of American soldiers in order to smear the President.”

“Now it’s impossible to finish the investigation,” he stated.

Thornberry explained to reporters Monday early morning in advance of the briefing he was anxious if the president was not briefed on intelligence that U.S. troops could have been endangered.

“What the president and the DNI have said is that the president was not briefed, which to me is a very concerning statement,” Thornberry stated. “I don’t know the credibility of the information because I have not been briefed, but anything with any hint of credibility that would endanger our service members, much less put a bounty on their lives, to me should have been briefed immediately to the commander-in-chief and a plan to deal with that situation.”

Residence Democrats to be briefed Tuesday

Residence Bulk Chief Steny Hoyer is bringing a team of Residence Democrats to the White Residence to be briefed Tuesday early morning, in accordance to an aide, who included that was “not a substitute for an all-House briefing.”

Residence Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, stated he anticipated to go to that White Residence briefing and he has also asked for a categorised briefing for his committee from the intelligence local community.

Schiff explained to CNN’s Jim Acosta the White Residence rationalization that Trump was not briefed since of conflicting intelligence was not enough.

“It is frequently the case that the president should be briefed on matters where there is no absolute certainly about the intelligence on a given topic,” Schiff stated. “It’s not sufficient to say we didn’t tell him because we couldn’t dot every I, cross every T, prove every point. … If it goes to the protection of our troops, that’s something that needs to be briefed to the commander in chief.”

Residence Armed Expert services Chairman Adam Smith also asked for a briefing for his committee on Monday, together with Thornberry. Smith explained to reporters Monday that the committee was searching for info from the Pentagon and intelligence local community “to get real answers as to what we knew, when we knew it, and how we reacted.”

“It’s a very important story,” the Washington Democrat included.

In the Senate, Republican committee leaders also sought further info.

“We’ve known for a long time that Putin is a thug and a murderer and, if the allegations reported in the New York Times are true, I will work with President Trump on a strong response. My number-one priority is the safety of our troops,” Senate Armed Expert services chairman Jim Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican, tweeted Monday. “Right now, though, we need answers. I have asked the administration to share what it knows and I expect to know more in the coming days.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and near ally of Trump, stated he anticipated the Trump administration “to take such allegations seriously and inform Congress immediately as to the reliability of these news reports.”

Performing Intelligence chairman Marco Rubio on Monday declined to remark “on specific recent reports.”

“However, the targeting of our troops by foreign adversaries via proxies is a well established threat,” Rubio tweeted. “Senate Intel has & will continue to conduct vigorous oversight of the performance of our agencies on all threats facing our nation.”

© Copyright 2020 CNN. All Legal rights Reserved. This materials may well not be released, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed