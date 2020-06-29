Peep Show scene containing blackface removed from Netflix

Netflix has removed a scene containing blackface from an episode of Peep Show.

The scene, which seems in the time two episode “Dance Class”, initial aired in 2004 and sees Jez (Robert Webb) consider to impress enjoy desire Nancy (Rachel Blanchard) by breaking “sexual taboos”, which includes donning blackface.

Jez queries the ethics of donning blackface, declaring that it “feels almost wrong” ahead of inquiring: “Are you sure this isn’t racist?”, primary Nancy to reply: “We’re breaking a taboo, of course, it feels wrong” and later on incorporate: “Jeremy, I come from America. I’ve seen the problems race brings up.”

Obtain the new Unbiased High quality application Sharing the entire tale, not just the headlines

The scene has been reduce from the Mitchell and Webb sitcom on Netflix, but is but to be removed from Channel 4’s personal capture-up provider All4.





Talking about the scene in 2015, Webb explained to Vice: “[Nancy is] a self-acutely aware taboo breaker, so she’s really conscious of the taboo, while Jez is coming at it from a far more smart angle, that is, ‘Let’s not do this taboo.’

Read through far more

“With any kind of jokes in sensitive areas, you have to ask yourself, ‘What is this joke doing? Whose side is this joke on? How is it going to be misinterpreted and will they have a point if they misinterpret it?’ Those are the kind of things you have to ask.”

A variety of British comedies have not long ago been removed from streaming because of to their use of blackface, which includes The Mighty Boosh, Minor Britain and Arrive Fly With Me.

The go arrives as broadcasting organizations reckon with their use of offensive racial stereotypes in the wake of Black Life Make a difference protests close to the earth.