Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Reunites With Vin Diesel’s Kids: ”Family Forever”

The bond between Paul Walker and Vin Diesel‘s little ones is like no other.

On Monday, June 29, the late actor’s 21-yr-aged daughter Meadow Walker shared an lovely selfie taken with all a few of Diesel’s little ones: daughters Pauline, five, and Similce, 12, and son Vincent, 10. The 4 ended up all smiles in every other’s business.

Practically 7 yrs due to the fact the Quickly and the Furious star’s premature dying in a vehicle crash, Meadow proceeds to hold her father’s memory alive. In Could, she shared a sweet throwback picture of herself as a baby laughing with her late father. She captioned the picture, “happy place.”

A thirty day period prior, in April, Meadow also shared a in no way-in advance of-observed video clip of the late actor.

In the video clip Meadow posted at the time, it reveals her stunning her father on his birthday, prompting a hilarious however lovely response from him.

“What the hell! You just scared the hell out of me,” he claims by a in shape of laughter. Later on, you can see the late actor pull his daughter in for a massive bear hug.