Patriots fined $1.1M, lose pick for filming game last season

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

NEW YORK — The New England Patriots have been fined $one.one million by the NFL for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline through a game last season.

On Sunday, the league also took absent a 3rd-spherical pick in the 2021 draft.

Also, the team’s output crew will not be authorized to shoot any game titles in the 2020 season.

ESPN 1st claimed the penalties. NFL spokesman Michael Signora verified the self-control to The Connected Push.

The filming transpired at the Bengals game at Cleveland on Dec. eight of last season. The Bengals hosted the Patriots the next 7 days and missing 34-13.

When the taping turned identified last season, the crew stated at the time a 3-particular person crew manufacturing a world-wide-web sequence titled “Do Your Job” “inappropriately filmed the field from the press box” as aspect of a attribute on the scouting office.

The filming took area “without specific knowledge of league rules,” the assertion stated.

Also, the team’s assertion last season stated that even though they were being granted qualifications for the crew from the Browns, “our failure to inform the Bengals and the league was an unintended oversight.”

When confronted, the crew stated the crew “immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully.”

At the time, Patriots mentor Invoice Belichick suggests neither he nor his coaching workers experienced viewed any of the video clip footage.

