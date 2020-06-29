Patriots fined $1.1M, lose pick for filming game last season

NEW YORK — The New England Patriots have been fined $one.one million by the NFL for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline through a game last season.

On Sunday, the league also took absent a 3rd-spherical pick in the 2021 draft.

Also, the team’s output crew will not be authorized to shoot any game titles in the 2020 season.

ESPN 1st claimed the penalties. NFL spokesman Michael Signora verified the self-control to The Connected Push.

The filming transpired at the Bengals game at Cleveland on Dec. eight of last season. The Bengals hosted the Patriots the next 7 days and missing 34-13.

When the taping turned identified last season, the crew stated at the time a 3-particular person crew manufacturing a world-wide-web sequence titled “Do Your Job” “inappropriately filmed the field from the press box” as aspect of a attribute on the scouting office.

The filming took area “without specific knowledge of league rules,” the assertion stated.

Also, the team’s assertion last season stated that even though they were being granted qualifications for the crew from the Browns, “our failure to inform the Bengals and the league was an unintended oversight.”

When confronted, the crew stated the crew “immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully.”

At the time, Patriots mentor Invoice Belichick suggests neither he nor his coaching workers experienced viewed any of the video clip footage.

“I personally have never viewed any video footage at all, anything that those production people have done, other than what’s shown on public television or something like that,” Belichick stated in December.

Formerly, New England was fined $250,000 and missing a 1st-spherical draft pick in 2007 for violating NFL regulations versus utilizing video clip to steal alerts in a scandal dubbed “Spygate.” Belichick was also fined $500,000.

Spygate fueled a distrust of the Patriots that persisted when the crew was accused of illegally deflating the footballs employed in the 2015 AFC championship game.

The punishment by the NFL in that scenario was also extreme. Quarterback Tom Brady was suspended 4 game titles, and the crew was fined $one million and docked a different 1st-spherical draft pick.