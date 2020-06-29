Patrick Dempsey Brings Back McDreamy’s Signature Line to Promote Mask-Wearing

Patrick Dempsey is the moment once again donning a mask, but it really is not for the reason Grey’s Anatomy enthusiasts would hope for.

The McDreamy star posted a selfie of himself donning a mask, alongside with the caption: “It’s a Beautiful Day to Save Lives.#WearAMask #COVID19 #YourActionsSaveLives.”

Of training course, enthusiasts of the ABC collection quickly experienced a flashback of Dr. Derek Shepherd in his scrubs. But for other folks who usually are not as knowledgable on all things Grey’s, all that a single demands to know is that “It’s a beautiful day to save lives” was a single of Dr. Shepherd’s legendary prices.

When Dr. Shepherd earlier shared the mantra ahead of likely into spectacular surgical procedures, the actor is now making use of it to inspire the similarly lifetime-conserving evaluate of wearing a mask through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dempsey is joined in his text of encouragement by several other celebs, including Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.