Orange Is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling Confirms She’s Dating Emily Ritz

Taylor Schilling has a particular particular person in her lifestyle.

Amid Satisfaction Thirty day period, the actress of Orange Is the New Black fame verified to lovers that she’s in a romantic relationship with musician and visible artist Emily Ritz.

On Sunday, the actress re-shared a picture to her Instagram Tale that Ritz posted of them collectively. “I couldn’t be more proud to be by your side,” Ritz wrote to Schilling on the picture. “Happy Pride!”

Even though the actress did not share any even more remark on their romance, she did insert a collection of coronary heart emojis on top rated of the picture. The star also has not publicly labeled her sexuality.

“I’ve had very serious relationships with lots of people, and I’m a very expansive human,” she explained to Night Normal Journal in 2017. “There’s no part of me that can be put under a label. I really don’t fit into a box—that’s too reductive.”