Orange County Now On State’s ‘Watch List’ As Cases Surpass 13K – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County overall health officers noted 456 new coronavirus circumstances and 4 further fatalities Monday as Gov. Gavin Newsom claimed the county has been extra to the state’s “watch list” thanks to about coronavirus stats.

The county’s complete quantity of circumstances now stands at 13,064 circumstances and 330 fatalities.

Very last 7 days, officers verified the county’s deadliest 7 days given that the pandemic started with 56 noted fatalities.

OC Overall health Treatment Company noted a one-working day document of recently verified circumstances asserting 540 circumstances on Saturday.

Newsom introduced in the course of a midday briefing that Orange County, alongside with Solano, Merced, and Glenn counties, experienced been extra to the point out Section of Community Health’s view listing thanks to rising percentages of constructive assessments.

Currently being extra to the state’s view listing to begin with implies only that point out overall health officers will get the job done additional intently with neighborhood officers on endeavours to

control the unfold of the virus.

The quantity of folks hospitalized dipped from 492 on Sunday to 485 on Monday. The quantity of people in intense treatment rose from 170 to 175.

To day, the county has carried out 223,363 assessments and has seven,193 documented recoveries.

Of the fatalities, 171 were being from nursing households, and two were being transients.

