Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Reunite for the First Time in 3 Months But Still Practice Social Distancing

Almost nothing can retain these ideal pals aside.

More than the weekend, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King reunited for the initially time in 3 months with a sweet celebration. Using area at Winfrey’s household, the duo experienced a “socially distant lunch” with a single one more, which was documented on social media.

In a online video posted by Winfrey’s O! The Oprah Journal Instagram account, King can be observed arriving to the Oprah Winfrey Present host’s household sporting a multicolored healthcare mask.

“After three months of being quarantined in NYC, @gayleking has made it safely to @oprah’s in California,” the caption read through. “(Lady O has also quarantined in her home since March.) But the besties are still obeying social distancing rules with their masks, a distance of more than six feet apart, and testing. Happy to see these two reunited.”

For their socially distant lunch, Winfrey and King designed absolutely sure to stick to social distancing recommendations by sitting down 6 ft aside from a single one more.