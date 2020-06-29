One of the children accused of murdering Thoriso Themane has died, court told

One of the minors accused in the Thoriso Themane situation has died.

8 other minors accused and two grownup co-accused Alfred Mothapo, 36, and Chuene Maleka, 37, appeared in court on Monday.

The situation was postponed to subsequent thirty day period as the authorized reps of two of the accused asked for details from the Point out.

The Limpopo Higher Court docket was told on Thursday that just one of the 9 minors accused of the brutal murder of Thoriso Themane has due to the fact died.

A demise certification was handed to the court, confirming the kid’s demise. He was accused quantity two. No more facts were being supplied all over his demise.

The remaining 8 accused, whose ages variety from 13 to 16, appeared jointly with their two grownup co-accused – Alfred Mothapo, 36, and Chuene Maleka, 37.

The situation, which was held powering shut doorways due to the fact it included children, was postponed right up until six July.

Nationwide Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi told exterior court: “The situation was postponed due to the fact the authorized reps of accused quantity six and seven (who are minors) asked for the Point out to furnish them with specified details.

“Owing to the involvement of the minimal accused, the demo is to be held in digicam.”

Themane was attacked on 23 February 2019 in Polokwane. Footage of the lethal assault went viral on social media and led to protests in the town.

Throughout the bail software in March previous 12 months, Mothapo told the court in a published assertion that he experienced been with Maleka, checking out a pal in a different part of Polokwane, when he obtained a distress get in touch with from his spouse about an intruder at property.

On arrival, the “intruder”, who turned out to be Themane, experienced previously still left. He was afterwards cornered at a regional park, and seemed disoriented and was bleeding.

At that , numerous minors arrived and demanded a cellphone which they claimed the ” intruder” experienced stolen from just one of them.

Mothapo then referred to as the law enforcement who did not answer. The minors took the “intruder” absent with them.

Themane succumbed to his accidents in healthcare facility the next working day.

All the accused are out on bail.