Officers Involved In Elijah McClain Death Reassigned

The officers who ended up associated in the surprising demise of unarmed Black gentleman, Elijah McClain, have been reassigned amid problems of their protection.

The a few Colorado law enforcement officers associated have been reassigned to “nonenforcement” responsibilities, authorities claimed.

In accordance to experiences, Aurora officers Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt ended up reassigned on June 13, and officer Randy Roedema a 7 days afterwards, a law enforcement spokeswoman claimed.

None of the a few Aurora officers associated in the incident have been billed with his demise. McClain died following he was positioned in a chokehold, then offered a sedative by medics, following he refused to halt for law enforcement who ended up responding to a report of a suspicious human being strolling down the road.

“I was moved by speaking with Elijah’s mother and her description of her son as a responsible and curious child who became a vegetarian to be healthier, and who could inspire the darkest soul,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis claimed in a assertion.

“His friends describe him as a gentle peacemaker who worked as a massage therapist and enjoyed playing the violin. Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern.”

McClain’s demise has sparked statewide protests.