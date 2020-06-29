Officers Involved In Elijah McClain Death Reassigned

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

The officers who ended up associated in the surprising demise of unarmed Black gentleman, Elijah McClain, have been reassigned amid problems of their protection.

The a few Colorado law enforcement officers associated have been reassigned to “nonenforcement” responsibilities, authorities claimed.

In accordance to experiences, Aurora officers Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt ended up reassigned on June 13, and officer Randy Roedema a 7 days afterwards, a law enforcement spokeswoman claimed. 

