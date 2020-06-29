North Texas Infant Who Left Yard Killed In Dog Attack – Dallas / Fort Worth

GREENVILLE, Texas () – An toddler was killed in Hunt County Monday early morning following becoming attacked by a canine, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Place of work mentioned.

Soon following 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 9900 block of Non-public Highway 3820 in the Straightforward Dwelling addition in regards to canine chunk simply call.

The initially deputy on scene located an toddler in the roadway “who had suffered major trauma as a result of a dog attack.”

The youngster was rushed by ambulance to Hunt Regional Healthcare Middle in Quinlan, Texas, but the youngster did not endure.

Preliminary details demonstrates the youngster experienced gotten out of the enclosed property with out household users noticing it and walked down the gravel street.

The canine, thought to be a pit bull, was in his property which was enclosed by a 4-foot chain backlink fence but was capable to get out of the property and attacked the toddler in the roadway.

The canine was seized and is becoming held by a nearby animal handle facility.

“I am heartbroken over this whole matter and my thoughts and prayers are with the family tonight,” Sheriff Randy Meeks mentioned.