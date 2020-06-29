North St. Paul Teacher On Leave After Students Post Alleged Video Of Him Using Racial Slur

MINNEAPOLIS () — Officers at a Twin Metropolitan areas significant university say a instructor has been positioned on administrative go away immediately after learners posted an alleged video clip of him utilizing a racial slur in course.

District 622, which contains North Large University in North St. Paul, mentioned Sunday that an investigation is underway and that racism will not be tolerated.

The video clip was introduced to the district’s consideration immediately after learners of coloration at the significant university made an Instagram site to spotlight racial injustice at the university.

The group’s initial publish Saturday mentioned that a overall health instructor at the university applied the n-phrase and produced other racist remarks to learners of coloration in course. One more publish involved a video clip of the instructor evidently declaring the n-phrase in entrance of learners.

The learners guiding the Instagram site are contacting for the instructor to be fired.