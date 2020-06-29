Nicola Sturgeon says she cannot rule out quarantine curb for people coming from other parts of the UK

Nicola Sturgeon has refused to rule out imposing quarantine constraints on people who appear to Scotland from other parts of the UK.

The 1st Minister claimed the Authorities experienced “no plans” in this spot, but insisted “all options” experienced to be regarded if there was a spike in covid instances south of the border.

With an infection ranges in Scotland plummeting, there has been speculation about what steps the Authorities may acquire if there is a increase in instances in England or in other places.





At the weekend, Authorities adviser Professor Devi Sridhar recommended quarantine could be an selection. She claimed:

“I think the next best thing is to look across the world at Australia, Germany, US, and look at the policies they’ve put in place for states which have high incidence – Texas, Florida and Arizona – and those with low incidence like New York and Connecticut and trying to find ways whether it’s quarantine or other checks to make sure when there are clear differences in incidence you make sure you’re catching those cases with screening, quarantine, testing.”

Requested no matter whether travellers from spots like England could have to quarantine in the celebration of diverging an infection charges, Sturgeon claimed there are “no plans” for this sort of a coverage.

Nonetheless, she claimed: “But there is a common challenge that we have to take into account as we go even more by way of this pandemic. As our an infection charges proceed to tumble..…..we have to be on our guard towards instances coming into Scotland from in other places.

“If we did see an ongoing divergence among an infection charges and ranges in Scotland, and other parts of the UK, from a community wellbeing point of view we would call for to give thought about how to mitigate that.”

The 1st Minister also pointed to quarantine precedents in other parts of the planet:

“Right now, I believe if you are travelling to New York or New Jersey from certain other states in the US, there are quarantine or other arrangements in place. Similarly, in Germany, for example, there are arrangements to impose some kind of restrictions like that.”

She extra: “I hope that need won’t arise because I very much hope that we will see infection levels fall in Scotland, as they are right now, and fall in the rest of the UK.”

“But from a public health perspective we have to be able to consider all options.”

Requested about the very same challenge by one more reporter, she claimed:

“I said we have no plans to introduce any sort of measures like this right now, but I am not ruling anything out.”