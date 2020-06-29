Netflix Announces Series On Colin Kaepernick’s Youth From Ava DuVernay – San Francisco

LOS GATOS ( SF / CNN) — Colin Kaepernick’s lifestyle tale is headed to Netflix.

The Los Gatos-primarily based streaming huge announced a new confined sequence titled “Colin in Black & White,” from Ava DuVernay, primarily based on Kaepernick’s substantial university a long time.

Kaepernick, a previous quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, will show up in the sequence and include his very own voice to the undertaking.

The confined sequence will operate for 6 episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starrbury, who will publish and provide as government producer.

DuVernay and Starrbury beforehand labored jointly on “When They See Us,” which acquired 16 Emmy nominations.

For the duration of the 2016 year with the 49ers, Kaepernick manufactured nationwide information when he refused to stand as the Countrywide Anthem performed ahead of video games. He stated he did so to protest law enforcement shootings of African-American guys and other social injustices confronted by black individuals in the United States.

Executing so aided change him into an icon in the battle versus law enforcement brutality and racial injustice.

Kaeprnick has not performed in the NFL due to the fact the 2016 year.

“The series will focus on Kaepernick’s formative high school years, lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today,” Netflix stated in its statement.

DuVernay, who also celebrated the information on Twitter, stated in a assertion that Kaepernick’s act of protest “ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally.”

This undertaking has been a pleasure to get the job done on for the very last yr with @StarrburyMike. I have very long been fascinated by how individuals develop into who they are. The measures we all acquire to get to ourselves. When it will come to @Kaepernick7, that tale tracks the building of a singular American icon. #imwithkap https://t.co/x5wKf1m4nG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 29, 2020

She additional, “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

Netflix has nevertheless to announce an formal launch day for the sequence.

