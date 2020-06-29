Ne-Yo’s Baby Mama Monyetta Getting Married To Rich White Man!!

NeYo’s babys mom Monyetta Shaw – who has two kids with the singer – is last but not least receiving married, MTO Information con ensure. Monyetta is maintaining the id of her new fiancé non-public, but she did permit her supporters know that her new spouse-to-be is White and prosperous.

Monyetta and Neyo dated for five a long time, and ended up engaged for one calendar year. Throughout their engagement, Neyo certain the Atlanta Exes actuality star to get her tubes tied, so that they would not have any other kids.

Soon right after Monyetta experienced the invasive and daily life-modifying technique, NeYo dumped her – and impregnated his aspect chick. NeYo went on to marry that aspect chick, his recent spouse Crystal, and have two far more kids with her.

Most gals would have Under no circumstances forgiven NeYo – but Monyetta did. She ultimately moved on with her daily life and proceeds to efficiently co-mother or father with the R,ampB singer.

And now she’s bought her knight in shining armor. Congrats to Monyetta.