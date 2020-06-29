National Lotteries Commission to reveal list of Covid-19 relief fund beneficiaries

The National Lotteries Commission will by subsequent thirty day period reveal a list of beneficiaries of its controversial R150 million Covid-19 relief fund.

The list of beneficiaries has been retained beneath wraps for months and prompted the DA to post a PAIA software.

A string of studies about alleged corruption in the payment of grants have emerged.

Trade, Marketplace and Levels of competition Minister Ebrahim Patel introduced this in reply to a created Parliamentary query from DA MP Mat Cuthbert who wished specifics on when the NLC would make the facts obtainable.

Patel explained the NLC estimates the full method to be done by the next 7 days of July.

Only immediately after that day can the NLC be capable to present a list of tasks funded as element of Covid-19 relief, Patel’s solution read through.

“The NLC went out on a call for applications for the Covid-19 relief fund to the amount of R150 million and received over five thousand applications from non-profit organisations countrywide. At this stage, adjudications are underway, and allocations are still being done on the R150 million to different applicants. Therefore, the process has not been completed as yet,” Patel explained.

Patel explained purposes are gained, processed and geared up for adjudication by distributing businesses respectively.

“After adjudication, those who have been successfully adjudicated are formally informed and grant agreements are prepared and sent to the organisation for sign off. Beneficiaries are given a -frame of 30 days within which to sign and return formally signed grant agreements. Once grant agreements are received the NLC processes, the agreements for payment and the law allows a period of 60 days within which to effect payment,” he explained.

Previous 7 days, the DA introduced it will post an software in phrases of the General public Obtain to Data Act (PAIA) for the launch of files relating to alleged corruption at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

The files Cuthbert needs is the list of 2018-2019 NLC proactive-funding beneficiaries, 2019-2020 proactive-funding beneficiaries and the 2020 Covid-19 Reduction Fund beneficiaries.

Previous thirty day period, GroundUp described that they have obtained a leaked list of payments produced from April to December 2019 and it confirmed the NLC compensated out grants worthy of thousands and thousands to organisations presently included in questionable, unfinished Lottery-funded tasks.

In February, the NLC appointed audit business Sekela Xabiso to institute an impartial investigation into allegations of poor use of resources supposed for great will cause.

This immediately after a string of studies by GroundUp on the issue.