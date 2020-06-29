MTV Video Music Awards 2020 to Go Ahead With Limited or No Audience

The community has been operating with town officers, amid the coronavius pandemic, to maintain the once-a-year celebration at the Barclays Middle in Brooklyn, New York on August 30.

–

The impending 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be held with “limited or no audience”, in accordance to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The once-a-year celebration is scheduled for August 30 at the Barclays Middle in Brooklyn and on Monday, June 29 Cuomo declared the ceremony will go in advance with number of spectators.

A agent for MTV has verified that bosses at the community ended up operating with town officers to maintain the accumulating, regardless of the international overall health disaster, noting that “the health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners is of the utmost importance.”

More particulars are established to be verified nearer to the day of the prizegiving based mostly on “the science and data in New York.”

The VMAs ended up very last held at the Barclays Middle in 2013.

The information arrives soon after the Guess awards ended up held almost on Sunday night time (June 28) with pre-taped segments and no viewers.